Festus Keyamo: My Driver Died As A Result Of EndSARS Protests In Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment Festus Keyamo says he lost his driver Yohanna Shankuk during the #EndSARS protest in Abuja, Nigeria on Wednesday.

Mr Keyamo said on Thursday that his driver was knocked down by a vehicle which was trying to avoid advancing protesters.

The minister said Mr Shankuk was walking to his (Keyamo’s) private office before the incident occurred at Berger roundabout, Abuja.

“I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests,” he tweeted.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

Keyamo did not say if the driver was apprehended.

Meanwhile, the #EndSARS protest at Berger roundabout turned violent after armed persons began attacking protesters.

