EndSARS Protesters Refuse Sowore From Joining Them In Abuja – VIDEO
EndSARS protesters in Abuja,Nigeria reject the company of Omoleye Sowore who came to join them; insist they do not want politicians among them.
#EndSARS protesters in Abuja reject the company of Omoleye Sowore who came to join them; insist they do not want politicians among them.#AIT #AITNEWS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/zr4MJ9m8sn
— AIT (@AIT_Online) October 15, 2020
