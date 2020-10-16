EndSARS Protesters Refuse Sowore From Joining Them In Abuja – VIDEO

EndSARS protesters in Abuja,Nigeria reject the company of Omoleye Sowore who came to join them; insist they do not want politicians among them.

#AIT #AITNEWS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria

WATCH THE VIDEO



#EndSARS protesters in Abuja reject the company of Omoleye Sowore who came to join them; insist they do not want politicians among them.#AIT #AITNEWS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria pic.twitter.com/zr4MJ9m8sn — AIT (@AIT_Online) October 15, 2020

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)