A Nigeria police man was ordered out of a man’s truck by a group of Nigerians (ENDSARS protesters) for allegedly trying to extort the driver amid the on-going protests against police brutality, extortion, and many other unlawful crimes.

This happened today, October 15, at Ikeja Under Bridge.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW



