The popular Nollywood actress Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde took to her IG page to share pictures of herself and her family partaking in the ongoing #EndSARS protest.

She wrote:

I and my clan went out!

What a privilege to be a youth and in same generation as them. Been a long time coming…✊�

#endpolicebrutalityinnigeria

