When You Soak Bitter Kola In Lemon Water Overnight And Drink Twice Daily, Here Are The Results You Get

Your health is your greatest asset. A healthy man alone can struggle to earn a living but once sound health is deprived, nothing ever makes sense anymore rather than claiming it back.

Here is a technique that involves preparing a herbal medicinal drink by extracting the nutrients in a multi purpose seed called ”Bitter kola” using lemon juice as the solvent.

Please continue reading in order to find out how it is prepared and its health benefits.

Bitter kola

It is a seed traditionally respected for its benefits that is believed to surpass the physical and renowned for its healing abilities.

Recent studies has proved that these bitter seeds are rich sources of vitamin A, C, E, B1, B2, B3, fiber and minerals such as calcium, potassium and iron.

It contains antioxidant which is powerful enough to protect the eyes from oxidative damages that may result to cataract. Antiinflammatory properties are also present in the seed of bitter kola. It also serves as a detoxifier and poison antidote. Bitter kola is also known to contain aphrodisiac properties.

Lemon

The health benefits of lemon can never be overemphasized. It contains a very large amount of vitamin C and citric acids. Hence are good detoxifying agents.

Antioxidants, immune boosting and antiinflammatory properties are also embodied among the several benefits of lemons. They are used to soothe several health conditions including cough, catarrh etc.

How do you prepare this drink?

Get about 2 lemon.

Cut and squeeze out the juice, water may be added in a mild quantity.

Get about 3 bitter kola and cut into small pieces.

Pour it inside the lemon water and leave it for a day.

Afterwards, you may drink.

Dosage

A shot twice daily.

Potential health benefits includes_

1.It serves as a detoxifier

An extract of bitter kola and lemon water can serve as a great detoxifier since lemon contains citric acid and a sufficient amount of vitamin C coupled with the detoxifying powers of bitter kola.

2.It protects your eyes from degenerative damages.

Bitter kola contains strong antioxidants capable of protecting the eyes from oxidative stress that is capable of causing degenerative damages.

3.It relieves cough and catarrh, especially when ginger is added.

Lemon is known to be a reliable remedy for some respiratory distresses like cough and catarrh and this effect oft works best when ginger and honey are added.

4.It supports the immune system.

Contains vitamin C, an immune booster. Hence this drink is capable of making the immune stronger in order to protect us from several diseases.

5.It is capable of healing impotence.

Bitter kola contains aphrodisiac properties which makes it a perfect choice for impotence. Its use in curbing of conditions similar to this could be dated years back from the time of our forefathers.

