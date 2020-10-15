Twitter to pay $100,000 over Campaign Finance Violations

Twitter Inc has to pay $100,000 to Washington state’s Public Disclosure Transparency Account for multiple political campaign finance violations, the state’s Attorney General Bob Ferguson said on Tuesday.

Twitter received nearly $200,000 for campaign ads from 2012 through 2019 but failed to follow Washington state disclosure laws, the attorney general’s office said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)