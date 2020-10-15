EndSARS: We Strongly Oppose Oppression, Brutality And Intimidation – Google

Global Organization of Oriented Group Language of Earth (GOOGLE) has also thrown its weight behind the #EndSARS protest currently ongoing across the country.

The international company which specializes in Internet-related services and products in a tweet shared on Thursday October 15, stated that it is against oppression, brutality and intimidation.

Google also called for a speedy response and resolution to the current situation. The tweet read;

We strongly oppose oppression, brutality & intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society, & that abuse of power infringes on people’s democratic & human rights. We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation. #EndsSARS

We strongly oppose oppression, brutality & intimidation. We believe a fair and impartial police force is a critical element of a stable society, & that abuse of power infringes on people’s democratic & human rights. We urge a speedy resolution to the current situation. #EndsSARS — Google in Africa (@googleafrica) October 15, 2020

72 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 8 visits today)