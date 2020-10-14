WAMCO to launch dairy development centre

FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc in partnership with key stakeholders is set to unveil Nigeria’s first expertise centre for dairy development.

The initiative tagged ‘Centre for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development’ would focus on improving dairy productivity and sustainability in the entire dairy value chain in Nigeria, a statement by the company on Tuesday said.

According to the statement titled ‘FrieslandCampina WAMCO to launch Nigeria’s First Expertise Centre for Dairy Development’, the feat was made possible by Dutch expertise gained for more than a century.

The Managing Director, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, Ben Langat, stated that the new centre would foster cooperation among dairy stakeholders.

He said the company was ready to share its 150 years’ experience in dairy farming and production with Nigerian partners through the centre.

He said, “The Centre for Nigerian Dutch Dairy Development will engage and promote cooperation between the government, private sector, academics, students and dairy farmers.

“It will undertake activities that will improve the dairy chain in Nigeria, focusing on both the upstream and downstream sides of the chain.”

The MD added that the CNDDD would focus on expert research and training for dairy development in Nigeria, with emphasis on breeding, farm and feed management, quality control, and productivity (yield per cow).

Langat noted that the Nigerian dairy sector at present faced major challenges.

“However, FrieslandCampina WAMCO in partnership with the Federal Government is determined to transform the sector from its current subsistence phase to a commercial quality-focused model,” he said.

The company said that as the country’s population continued to grow, the establishment of a strong agricultural sector was one of the pillars that would bring economic and social stability in Nigeria.

This requires a fundamental long-term development of all areas needed to create a strong effective and efficient dairy sector based on milk yield, milk quality, breeding strategy, feeding, collection infrastructure and a route to the market, it added.

Langat said the dairy expertise and grass-to-glass philosophy of the company was an indication of the commitment to growing the local dairy industry.

He said experience had shown that close co-operation between public and private sector was a key success factor.

