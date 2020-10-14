TECNO HiOS 7 unveiled with new features, upgrades

TECNO has announced the release of the latest version of its operating system, HiOS 7.

A statement by the company on Tuesday said the latest version of the Operating System comes with a lot of upgrades and fresh visual looks.

The company said the HiOS 7 could be found on the recently launched Camon 16, and features a brand-new interface, colourful themes, vivid icons, and smarter interaction.

With the HiOS 7, Tecno said the blur-focused user interface of previous versions had been replaced with a rounded rectangle and starkly minimalist UI that gives comfort to the eyes by making good use of white spaces.

According to the device manufacturer, HiOS 7 also brings with it a high-quality visual experience with its new set of Icons and wallpapers that have been crafted by designers, which are inspired by the many local visual symbols reflected in African batik culture including Ankara, kitenge, Aso-oke.

It said the different app screens like the AI Gallery and Hi-Health come alive with a combination of portraits, local illustrations based on characters, scenes and stories.

These flexible and imaginative illustrations, according to the company, make the design of HiOS 7 more personalised.

Tecno said the HiOS 7 had been equipped with robust features that improve work and life efficiency, making it easier to perform domestic tasks.

The OEM said the new operating system makes it easier to answer incoming calls through hand gestures as was present in HiOS 6, including an improvement in which calls could be automatically answered by just lifting the phone to the ear.

With the help of HiOS 7, Tecno said users could easily add friends to WI-FI or top up their phone or even add a friend to contacts or parse a web link.

Users could translate documents to the target language in just a split second, the company added.

Part of the statement read, “As we all know that the ethos of HiOS 7 is to intelligently facilitate your life by providing smart solution to everyday mobile problems. This promise was also kept in HiOS 7 as it comes equipped with robust features that improve work and life efficiency. A good example is how it is now easier to perform domestic tasks just by making it easier to answer incoming calls through hand gestures as was present in HiOS 6. This has now been improved to just lifting the phone to the ear and the call is automatically answered.

“Apart from the customization of Icons and wallpapers, TECNO also showed us a couple of things designed specifically for Africa. Are you bored with your traditional ringtone? HiOS 7 gives you the video caller. The amazing Video Caller ID allows you to set your own customized video as an incoming caller screen, whenever you have an incoming call, you can watch a video with voice. Totally cool and stunning!

“Of course, this is not all. Game Space, another new feature, which is particularly useful for gamers is a game collection box that help to house all your favorite games in one, easy to reach place. And of course, you can still convert one of your phone buttons into a “fire-button” to use when the game becomes intense and you need an extra hand.”

