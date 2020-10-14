Moment #EndSARS Protesters Apprehended Hoodlums Behind Attack In Abuja – Watch Video

Young Nigerians protesting against police brutality on Wednesday apprehended armed thugs that launched attack on them in Abuja,Nigeria.

According to report, the hoodlums who carried cutlasses, inflicted injuries on some of the #EndSARS protesters who gathered at Berger roundabout. The number of casualties was not immediately clear.

Featured24 gathered that about five vehicles were also damaged in the fracas.

The protesters, however, regrouped within minutes and started chasing the thugs away and also apprehending some.

WATCH THE ABUJA ENDSARS PROTEST VIDEO BELOW

