Moment Abuja Bride Cancelled Wedding On the Road To Church After Finding Out Groom Slept With Bridesmaid – VIDEO

Please watch below the viral video just reaching us shows a Nigerian bride insisting she won’t go ahead with her wedding, despite pleas.

.

According to reports her refusal to continue with the wedding has to do with her finding out her groom allegedly slept with her friend who was also her bridesmaid.

The woman was said to have learned of her partner’s alleged indiscretion while on her way to a church in Garki, Abuja, last week Saturday, October 3.

