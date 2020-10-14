MasterCard Foundation Scholarships 2021 At University of British Columbia – Canada
The University of British Columbia, Canada is pleased to partner with The MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program to provide comprehensive scholarships to students from Sub-Saharan Africa. The Program provides access to education for academically talented, yet economically marginalized young people.
Application Deadline:
Step 1: Admissibility Submission: November 6, 2020
Step 2: Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program Application: December 11, 2020
Step 3: UBC Faculty Applications:
- Forestry: January 13, 2021
- Land and Food Systems: January 8, 2021
- Science: January 8, 2021
Eligible Countries: Africa Countries
Type: Masters
Value of Awards: Selected students will receive a scholarship equivalent to the costs related to attaining a degree, including travel, tuition, textbooks, housing, food, and living expenses. You will also receive financial, academic, social, and post-graduation support which will enable you to build experiences and competencies critical for academic success.
Number of Awards: 110 students over the next 10 years
Eligible Field Of Study: Interested candidates must be applying for a Master’s degree in one of the following Faculties and programs at UBC’s Vancouver campus;
- Faculty of Arts
- Master of Public Policy and Global Affairs
- Faculty of Education
- Master of Educational Administration and Leadership (M.Ed)
- Master of Higher Education (M.Ed)
- Master of Education in Science Education (M.Ed)
- Faculty of Forestry
- Master of Science (MSc)
- Master of Applied Science (MASc)
- Master of Sustainable Forest Management (MSFM)
- Master of International Forestry (MIF)
- Master of Geomatics for Environmental Management (MGEM)
- Faculty of Land and Food Systems
- Master of Food and Resource Economics (MFRE)
- Master of Food Science (MFS)
- Master of Land and Water Systems (MLWS)
- Faculty of Medicine
- Master of Public Health (MPH)
- Faculty of Science
- Master of Data Science
- Sauder School of Business
- Full-Time MBA Program
Eligibility:
- Applicants have completed a Bachelor’s degree;
- Applicant must be a citizen of and have lived a significant part of their life in a Sub-Saharan African country;
- Applicants must have present economically disadvantaged financial circumstances, and be able to show lack of financial means from family or other sources to pursue graduate education in their home country or elsewhere;
- Applicants must have achieved academic excellence under difficult circumstances, and show leadership qualities or potential;
- Applicants must be a person who requires a Canadian study permit to study in Canada;
- Applicants must commit to returning to Africa immediately after graduation from UBC in order to apply their training and skills to the betterment of others.
How To Apply:
Visit The Official Website For More Information