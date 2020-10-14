MasterCard Foundation Scholarships 2021 At University of British Columbia – Canada

The University of British Columbia, Canada is pleased to partner with The MasterCard Foundation Scholars Program to provide comprehensive scholarships to students from Sub-Saharan Africa. The Program provides access to education for academically talented, yet economically marginalized young people.

Application Deadline:

Step 1: Admissibility Submission: November 6, 2020

Step 2: Mastercard Foundation Scholars Program Application: December 11, 2020

Step 3: UBC Faculty Applications:

Forestry: January 13, 2021

Land and Food Systems: January 8, 2021

Science: January 8, 2021

Eligible Countries: Africa Countries

Type: Masters

Value of Awards: Selected students will receive a scholarship equivalent to the costs related to attaining a degree, including travel, tuition, textbooks, housing, food, and living expenses. You will also receive financial, academic, social, and post-graduation support which will enable you to build experiences and competencies critical for academic success.

Number of Awards: 110 students over the next 10 years

Eligible Field Of Study: Interested candidates must be applying for a Master’s degree in one of the following Faculties and programs at UBC’s Vancouver campus;

Faculty of Arts Master of Public Policy and Global Affairs

Faculty of Education Master of Educational Administration and Leadership (M.Ed) Master of Higher Education (M.Ed) Master of Education in Science Education (M.Ed)

Faculty of Forestry Master of Science (MSc) Master of Applied Science (MASc) Master of Sustainable Forest Management (MSFM) Master of International Forestry (MIF) Master of Geomatics for Environmental Management (MGEM)

Faculty of Land and Food Systems Master of Food and Resource Economics (MFRE) Master of Food Science (MFS) Master of Land and Water Systems (MLWS)

Faculty of Medicine Master of Public Health (MPH)

Faculty of Science Master of Data Science

Sauder School of Business Full-Time MBA Program



Eligibility:

Applicants have completed a Bachelor’s degree;

Applicant must be a citizen of and have lived a significant part of their life in a Sub-Saharan African country;

Applicants must have present economically disadvantaged financial circumstances, and be able to show lack of financial means from family or other sources to pursue graduate education in their home country or elsewhere;

Applicants must have achieved academic excellence under difficult circumstances, and show leadership qualities or potential;

Applicants must be a person who requires a Canadian study permit to study in Canada;

Applicants must commit to returning to Africa immediately after graduation from UBC in order to apply their training and skills to the betterment of others.

How To Apply:

Visit The Official Website For More Information

