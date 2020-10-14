Holland Government Scholarships for International Students at TU Delft – Netherlands 2021

The Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science is offering international students scholarships to study at TU Delft for the 2021 academic session.

The Holland Scholarship is financed by the Dutch Ministry of Education, Culture and Science and Dutch research universities and universities of applied sciences. Part of the scholarships are meant for international students from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who wish to study in Holland

Application Deadline: 1st February 2021 (23:59 CET)

Eligible Countries: International

To be taken at (country): The Netherlands

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: 8 per faculty

Value and Duration of Award:

€ 5.000 in the first academic year for Non EEA students, as contribution to living expenses for a TU Delft MSc programme based on the statutory fee or institutional rate, according to the registered nationality.

A candidate can be awarded multiple Holland Scholarships, based on merit, to a maximum of 3 (€15.000).

Eligibility: Applicants from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) who have been (conditionally) admitted to one of the 2-year Regular TU Delft’s MSc programmes with a bachelor’s degree from an internationally renowned university outside The Netherlands

How To Apply: Complete your MSc application (check the admission requirements)



In addition to all the regular documents for a MSc programme application:



1) Upload the Scholarship Application Form



2) Upload two reference letters (in one PDF document), according to required documents

Two reference letters in either English, French, German or Dutch.

These letters must be:

from either a previous professor or assistant professor. If you have work experience, one of these letters may be from your employer.

written on the official letterhead /have the official stamp of the university or company.

signed by the referee and include your complete name

Is your referee hesitant to provide you with the letter? Then he/she can email a scanned PDF of the letter to contactcentre-esa@tudelft.nl. His/her e-mail must include your complete name and TU Delft student number. You will be given this number upon registering in Studielink.

If you choose this option, you must upload a statement under “reference letter” in osiaan.tudelft.nl informing us of this decision. This statement should include the name and e-mail address of your referee.

3) Upload the English test

Please note that Non-EU/EFTA students must include their English test with their application (if required).

EU/EFTA students can submit this document in a later stage according to the Admission instructions.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

