ENDSARS Protesters Take Over Warri Streets – VIDEO

Oil-rich twin cities of Warri and Effurun, on Wednesday, came alive with hundreds of #EndSARS protesters taking over major roads of the metropolis.

The youths, armed with placards, occupied the Effurun – Warri – Sapele road and marched towards Deco road and other major parts of Warri South and Uvwie local government areas of the state.

Placards held by the protesters bore inscriptions such as “End Police Brutality,” Stop Killing Us,” End SWAT, EndSARS,” and We said EndSARS, not change them,” among others.

With chants denouncing police brutality in Nigeria, the youths were demanding a total overhaul of the police force.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

66 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 8 visits today)