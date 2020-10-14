EndSARS: DJ Cuppy Protests Under The Rain While In Self Isolation – VIDEO

DJ Cuppy joins thousands of Nigerian youths in protesting against police brutality under the rain while in Self isolating in an undisclosed location in Lagos Recall that DJ Cuppy cut short her Dubai trip to join youths in protesting against SARS harassments but has been unable to take part at scene of the protest due to the law requiring travelers to go on mandatory 14-days self isolation upon arrival from a foreign trip due to the coronavirus pandemic which has ravaged countries all over the world

In a post shared on her Instagram story, she stated that she is currently in day 5 of the madantory self Isolation after which she posted a video of her protesting even while in Self Isolation.

In the 14 seconds video, she is seen under rain holding a placard which read: #SARSMustEnd, #EndPoliceBrutalityInNigeria

