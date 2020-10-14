Bill, Hillary Clinton celebrate 45th wedding anniversary

The 42nd president of the United States of America, Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary.

Bill took to his verified Twitter account to express his love for his wife. He wrote, “October 11th was a beautiful day 45 years ago. Still is. The bride was beautiful too. And still is. Happy Anniversary, Hillary. I love you.”

His wife who served as the 67th United States Secretary of State, under President Barack Obama, also took to her verified Twitter account to respond to Bill’s show of love.

“The groom still cleans up pretty well, too. Love you, Bill,” she stated.

65 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 5 visits today)