2021 Rotary Organization Global Scholarship for International Students

The Rotary Organization is offering a global scholarship program to help eliminate the economic barriers that stand on your way of education.

The purpose of the scholarship is to foster an understanding of Rotary’s areas of focus and provide a unique educational opportunity for non-Rotary students.

Application Deadline: February 28, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Masters or Doctoral

Value of Award: $30,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligible Field of Study: Masters or doctoral degree in peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, maternal and child health, basic education and literacy, and economic and community development.

Eligibility:

Applicants must have to enroll in the masters or doctoral degree programme.

Applicants must have to be proficient in the English language.

Applicants must have a previous degree certificate with excellent academic achievement.

How To Apply: Application must then be forwarded to the local Rotary Club submitting the application for grant funding.

