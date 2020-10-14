2020 Chevening Awards For International Students At Queen Mary University of London

All Chevening awards cover full overseas tuition fees, as well as providing a stipend for living costs, air-fares, and a variety of other expenses.

Application Deadline: 3rd November 2020

Eligible Countries: Algeria, Angola, Anguilla, Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, Armenia, Australia, Azerbaijan, Bahamas, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Benin, Bhutan, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Botswana, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Brunei, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cambodia, Cameroon, Canada, Cape Verde, Cayman Islands, Central African Republic, Chad, Chile, China, Colombia, Comoros, Congo, Dem. Rep. of, Congo, Rep. of, Costa Rica, Cote D’ivoire (Ivory Coast), Cuba, Djibouti, Dominica, East Timor, Ecuador, Egypt, El Salvador, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Fiji, Gabon, Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jamaica, Japan, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Kiribati, North Korea, South Korea, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Lebanon, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Macedonia, Madagascar, Malawi, Malaysia, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mexico, Micronesia, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Montserrat, Morocco, Mozambique, Myanmar, Namibia, Nauru, Nepal, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Palau, Palestine, State of, Panama, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Russia, Rwanda, Samoa, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Serbia, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Solomon Islands, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, St Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, Sudan, Suriname, Syria, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, The Falkland Islands, Togo, Tonga, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Turks and Caicos Islands, Tuvalu, Uganda, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Vanuatu, Venezuela, Vietnam, Yemen, Zambia, Zimbabwe

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: Unlimited number at Queen Mary (around 1900 across UK)

Value of Award: Full tuition fees, living costs and flights.

Duration of Award: 1 year

Eligibility: To be eligible for a Chevening Scholarship you must:

Be a citizen of a Chevening-eligible country or territory.

Return to your country of citizenship for a minimum of two years after your award has ended.

Have completed all components of an undergraduate degree that will enable you to gain entry onto a postgraduate programme at a UK university by the time you submit your application. This is typically equivalent to an upper second-class 2:1 honours degree in the UK but may be different depending on your course and university choice.

Have at least two years (equivalent to 2,800 hours) of work experience.

Apply to three different eligible UK university courses and have received an unconditional offer from one of these choices by 15 July 2021.

How To Apply: Applications for all scholarships must be made directly to the Chevening: full details on how to apply are available on the Chevening’s webpages.

Applicants should also apply for their chosen Masters programme at QMUL through our online portal in the normal way.

