TASUED student, Daniel Johnson on the Run after Stabbing Girlfriend to Death

A 400-level student of Tai-Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ogun State, Daniel Johnson is on the run after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend, Bukky to death.

According to online sources, the deceased, a 200-level student of the same institution, had been in a on-and-off relationship with the suspect.

They are said to always be on and off.

On this said day, Sunday, October 11, Johnson allegedly called Bukky to come to his house so they can settle their differences.

She went to his house in Abapawa, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, and he was said to have beat her up and stabbed her severally leaving her for dead.

Fearing, she had died, he fled the compound leaving her with her wounds.

Bukky reportedly managed to jump the compound fence and was rushed to the hospital by neighbours.

She reportedly gave up the ghost at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson who is said to be a model has deactivated his instagram account and his still at large.

