NANS President, Bamidele Impeached Over $200K Embezzlement Scandal

The embattled President of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Mr. Danielson Bamidele Akpan has been impeached by the Senate Arm of the Association at an emergency Senate meeting which held on Tuesday, bringing an end to his ‘Mugabecious’(two-and-a-half-year) reign.

CAMPUS GIST reports that Akpan was impeached at the meeting which had in attendance current senators (i.e Students’ Union presidents), past and serving NANS leaders and stakeholders.

Our NANS correspondent reports that the meeting held on the popular videoconferencing App, Zoom due to the COVID-19 protocols.

Akpan was impeached over alleged incompetence, misappropriation of fund, corruption, elongation of one-year tenure, disregard for NANS Charter of Demand and insensitivity to the plight of Nigerian Students, amongst others.

CAMPUS GIST gathered that his Vice President (National Affairs), Mr. Chidi Ilogebe was immediately announced as Acting National President pending the conduct of fresh elections.

Although Ilogebe is Special Assistant (SA) on Students’ Affairs to the Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, against the NANS Charter Demand which forbids excos from holding political positions.

Bamidele has been asked to return ALL NANS property and funds in his possession or be forcefully and fully recovered, while the National Convention to elect new officers have been fixed for November 12th – November 15th 2020 in Abuja.

Meanwhile, the impeached NANS president, who recently got married using his Office, has been enmeshed in over $200,000 fraud scandal. He has been accused of embezzling the fund said to have been released by the Nigerian National Petroleum Commission (NNPC) as palliative to Nigerian students.

Akpan was said to have negotiated the amount with the nation’s oil body as a way of shutting the mouth of students’ from protesting or kicking against the recent hike in pump price.

Although he has denied the allegation, but many damning evidence and eyewitnesses have come out to collaborate the report, including his consultant who claim to have strike the deal with the NNPC for a percentage.

Also, a former aspirant for the position of NANS president, Amb. SA Lukman, has petitioned the erstwhile president Akpan before the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the $200k largesse.

