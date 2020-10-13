Meghan and Harry feel ‘Fortunate’ to have watched Archie’s first steps

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed they felt ‘fortunate’ to have witnessed their son Archie‘s first steps during the Covid-19 crisis as they joined activist Malala Yousafzai for a virtual chat today.

The Duke, 36, and Duchess of Sussex, 39, who are currently living in their $14 million Santa Barbara mansion having stepped back from royal duty in March, appeared in a video with the activist, 23, this afternoon to celebrate International Day of the Girl.

The royals discussed the importance of a girl’s right to a fair education with the Nobel laureate and spoke about how the Covid-19 outbreak has had a disproportionate impact on young women’s access to education.

Meanwhile Meghan also revealed they had been having ‘a lot of good family time’ during the pandemic, with Prince Harry saying: ‘We were both there for Archie’s first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything.’

Meghan added: ‘It’s just fantastic and in so many ways we are fortunate to have this time to watch him grow. In the absence of Covid, we would be travelling and working more externally and we’d have missed a lot of those moments.’

Harry added: ‘These are really special moments, but we have been working really, really hard.’

The Duchess also added that the couple were raising their eighteen-month-old son Archie ‘in a way where everything about his nourishment is about educational substance and how you can learn and how you can grow.’

67 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)