Linde Picks Bisedge to Sell Forklift Trucks in Nigeria

A globally operating intralogistics specialist headquartered in Germany, Linde Material Handling, has selected a Nigerian product-as-a-service provider, Bisedge Limited, as its local partner.

With this development, Bisedge will be responsible for the import and maintenance of all Linde Material Handling equipment in Nigeria.

This has also given the local company the authorisation to sell the forklift trucks produced by the German company in Nigeria, helping the European firm to expand its operations to the largest market in Africa.

Already today, the Linde forklift brand is very well established in Nigerian consumer goods and industrial companies with a high demand for it.

“We are very pleased to have closed this partnership agreement with Linde Material Handling.

“Our commitment is to invest in local logistics chains, reducing the cost of material handling, while improving the sustainability of operations for all our clients across Nigeria,” Dr Bernhard Koehler, a member of the Executive Board of Bisedge Limited and its parent company Sunray Ventures, stated.

“Linde Material Handling has been a reliable, innovative partner for companies from nearly all industries for over 50 years offering high-quality forklifts trucks and warehouse equipment.

“We have decided to invest in the Nigerian market as we strongly believe in the prospects of the local market and in our ability to support leading Nigerian companies in becoming more efficient and environmentally friendly in their operations.

“We are pleased to have found with Bisedge Limited a local partner that shares our core values and the commitment to our customers: high performance, efficient solutions and long-term reliability of our equipment in the toughest environments,” an executive of Linde Material Handling, Mr Christophe Lautray, commented.

It is believed that both companies decided to work together to satisfy the needs of consumers in Nigeria because they share the goal of localising value chains.

This enables large-scale enterprises to produce more sustainably and cost-effectively as Linde Material Handling and Bisedge will, therefore, focus on providing premium equipment at attractive costs of ownership and especially promoting Linde electric forklifts.

Press Release

62 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 3 times, 9 visits today)