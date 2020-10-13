Kylie Jenner gifts Cardi B a Birkin bag for her 28th birthday

Kylie Jenner has given her friend, Cardi B a blue Birkin bag for her 28th birthday.

Birkin bags, from French high fashion designer Hermes, are considered the epitome of luxury in a handbag, with retail prices ranging anywhere from a paltry $9.85K all the way up to $500K at auction.

Cardi‘s present was a lovely shade of teal blue, akin to the blue of a Tiffany’s gift box.

The Bodak Yellow star filmed the unboxing of the gift, clearly overjoyed and thanking Kylie, 23, profusely.

‘Oh, powder blue! I know I got a bathing suit to match this sh*t,’ she was heard enthusing.

‘Omggg Thank you @kyliejenner’ Cardi wrote over the clip. ‘haaannn rockin it tomoorrraaa’

