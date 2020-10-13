NaijaBizCom

Trending News and Business Opportunities

#EndSARS: I did not deny protesting. My Comment was Taken out of Context — Davido clarifies

Davido has dismissed claims that he denied participating in the End SARS protest in Abuja.

The singer had a brief meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday October 12. While speaking with Mba, Davido said he doesn’t want to have a closed-door meeting with the police. Mba responded saying

”How can you come here for a closed door meeting when you were protesting”

Davido immediately responded saying ”No I didn’t protest”

Watch the video below

 

View this post on Instagram

 

during a meeting with police spokesperson, Frank Mba at Nigerian Police Force Headquarters

A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on

67 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *