EndSARS: I did not deny protesting. My Comment was Taken out of Context — Davido clarifies

Davido has dismissed claims that he denied participating in the End SARS protest in Abuja.

The singer had a brief meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday October 12. While speaking with Mba, Davido said he doesn’t want to have a closed-door meeting with the police. Mba responded saying

”How can you come here for a closed door meeting when you were protesting”

Davido immediately responded saying ”No I didn’t protest”

