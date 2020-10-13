#EndSARS: I did not deny protesting. My Comment was Taken out of Context — Davido clarifies
Davido has dismissed claims that he denied participating in the End SARS protest in Abuja.
The singer had a brief meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba, on Monday October 12. While speaking with Mba, Davido said he doesn’t want to have a closed-door meeting with the police. Mba responded saying
”How can you come here for a closed door meeting when you were protesting”
Davido immediately responded saying ”No I didn’t protest”
during a meeting with police spokesperson, Frank Mba at Nigerian Police Force Headquarters
