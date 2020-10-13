Drake celebrates his son Adonis on his third birthday

Drake is celebrating his son Adonis’ third birthday with some social media pics where he calls the child a ‘young stunna.’

The musician (real name Aubrey Graham), 33, shares his only child with French model and painter Sophie Brussaux, who gave birth to Adonis on October 11, 2017.

Drake shared an image of him with his son on his Instagram, along with another snap on his Instagram story and one with Adonis and Drake‘s mother, Sandi Graham.

Drake decorated one room of his home with a number of balloons for the birthday festivities, including a silver balloon of the number 3.

The singer was wearing a tight black t-shirt and dark blue jeans with white shoes as he crouched down alongside his son.

The youngster was all smiles in a black t-shirt, black jeans and black and white shoes for his birthday.

64 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)