Demi Rose Poses in a VERY high Cut Zebra-print Swimsuit

She’s amassed millions of Instagram followers through her penchant for posing in an array of eye-catching and b arely-there ensembles.

And Demi Rose, 25, stayed true to form on Sunday, when she returned to the platform to upload snaps of herself posing in a zebra-print swimsuit in the Maldives.

The British model’s swimwear of choice featured full sleeves and a high neckline, as well as high cut bottom, stretching all the way to her b0s0m.

Adding length extensions to her wavy chestnut brown mane, the British beauty highlighted her good looks with a rich palette of makeup.

Captioning the pair of scintiIIating images, the Birmingham native wrote: ‘Shades on so they can’t steal the vision.

66 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)