Davido Denies Participating in the #EndSARS Protest during Meeting with Nigeria Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba – VIDEO
Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has denied participating in the #EndSARS protest during meeting at Nigeria police headquarters.
Davido who sat for a meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba denied participating in the protest but added that he identified with the protesters because some of them are his fans.
Here is the video below;
during a meeting with police spokesperson, Frank Mba at Nigerian Police Force Headquarters
