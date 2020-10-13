Davido Denies Participating in the #EndSARS Protest during Meeting with Nigeria Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba – VIDEO

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has denied participating in the #EndSARS protest during meeting at Nigeria police headquarters.

Davido who sat for a meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba denied participating in the protest but added that he identified with the protesters because some of them are his fans.

Here is the video below;

View this post on Instagram during a meeting with police spokesperson, Frank Mba at Nigerian Police Force Headquarters A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial) on Oct 12, 2020 at 6:59am PDT

76 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)