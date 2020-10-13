NaijaBizCom

Davido Denies Participating in the #EndSARS Protest during Meeting with Nigeria Police Spokesperson, Frank Mba – VIDEO

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido has denied participating in the #EndSARS protest during meeting at Nigeria police headquarters.

Davido who sat for a meeting with Nigerian Police Force spokesperson, Frank Mba denied participating in the protest but added that he identified with the protesters because some of them are his fans.

during a meeting with police spokesperson, Frank Mba at Nigerian Police Force Headquarters

