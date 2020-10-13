The Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo is feeling well and hasn’t been suffering with symptoms, but is now self-isolating and will play no part in Portugal’s clash with Sweden. The rest of the Portugal team have returned negative tests and are available for selection.

Cristiano Ronaldo Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Portugal’s Football Federation said: “Cristiano Ronaldo was released from the work of the National Team after a positive test for COVID-19, so he will not face Sweden.

“The Portuguese international is doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation.

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result, and are available to Fernando Santos for training this afternoon, in the City of Football.

“The game, counting for the qualification phase of the League of Nations, is scheduled for Wednesday, at 19:45, in Alvalade.”

Portugal take on Sweden in the Nations League on Wednesday night.

