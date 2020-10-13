Bank Manager Charged To Court for $50,000 Fraud, Gets N20m Bail

The former manager Heritage Bank Limited main market branch in Onitsha, Anambra State, Ms Fidel Omeje, has been dragged before Justice D.A Onyefulu of State High Court, Onitsha. The suspect was arraigned in court on Thursday, October 8, 2020, by the Enugu zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

She was dragged before the judge by the anti-graft agency on a one-count charge of stealing to the tune of $50,000.

The prosecuting counsel, Mike Ani, informed the court that the offence is contrary to Section 342 of the Criminal Code Law Cap 36, Anambra State and punishable under Section 353 (6) and (9) of the same law.

The agency claimed that Ms Omeje used her position as a manager of the bank and account officer of the complainant to withdraw the said sum from the domiciliary account of the complainant on July 20, 2011, without authorisation and converted same to personal use.

The defendant pleaded not guilty upon arraignment and the date for commencement of trial was requested by the prosecutor. However, defence counsel, J.R. Nduka moved a motion for bail, saying the offence for which his client was charged was bailable.

Justice Onyefulu granted Ms Omeje bail in the sum of N20 million and a surety in like sum, directing that the surety must have evidence of tax payment, and landed property within the jurisdiction of the court and, its document deposited with the registrar.

The surety must also swear to an affidavit of means and produce two passport photographs each of himself and the defendant, the judge held and adjourned the case to November 26, 2020, for trial.

