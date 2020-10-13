American Rapper, Blac Youngsta Arrested for Firearm Charge in Dallas

American rapper, Blac Youngsta has been arrested in Texas.

TMZ reported on Monday that the rapper born Sammie Benson,30, was taken into custody in Dallas for unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon on Sunday, October 11.

A rep for the Dallas Police Department confirmed that Youngsta was a passenger in a car, which was stopped for a traffic violation. During the stop, law enforcement found a handgun between the rapper’s legs.

The Memphis native was booked at the Suzanne Lee Kays Detention Facility yesterday afternoon and posted a $5,000 cash bond early this morning.

This isn’t the first time Blac Youngsta is getting himself into trouble with law enforcement in Texas. In September 2019, Youngsta was arrested in Houston on weapons charges following a traffic stop after allegedly running a red light. During a search of the car, police found three pistols, marijuana, and armor-piercing ammo.

He was charged with felony possession of a prohibited weapon for the prohibited ammunition.

