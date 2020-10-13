Europe Loses Ground in Climate Technology Start-ups, Only 11.7% of Global Investment Goes to European Companies

1.7% of global venture capital investments into climate technology start-ups benefits European companies

Firms from the USA and Canada reel in almost half of all investment

290% more investment into climate technology start-ups last year compared to 2013

Global Clean Energy ETF posts 63.3% increase over the year, while DAX gains just 5.6 %

Growing interest in green stocks on Google

11.7% of global venture capital investments into climate technology start-ups went to European companies between 2013 and 2019. Almost half of investments landed with firms from the USA and Canada, as shown in a new infographic from Kryptoszene.de. The trend towards sustainability is also reflected on the trading floor.

While Europe and Germany aren’t exactly leading the way in terms of green start-ups, a global city ranking places Berlin in ninth place. $930 million US worth of venture capital investments into the field of climate technology start-ups had been generated in the city by 2019. Globally, such investments amounted to 290% more last year than in 2013.

Meanwhile, the infographic illustrates that it is not just start-ups that are increasingly popular with investors. The corresponding publicly traded companies are also on the ascent. The Global Clean Energy ETF was up 63.3% last year, while over the same period the DAX and Dow Jones climbed by just 5.6% and 4.6% respectively. Analysis of Google search queries also reveals an increased user interest in green stocks.

“Political actors from European countries certainly have a pioneering role to play worldwide in the fight against climate change,” remarks Kryptoszene analyst Raphael Lulay. “However with regard to climate technology start-ups, North American companies seem to have a clear lead”

51 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)