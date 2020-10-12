Wema Bank PLC rewards 20 kids

Wema Bank says it has rewarded 20 of its Royal Kiddies account holders.

A statement from the bank on Sunday entitled ‘Winners emerge in Wema Bank’s annual Royal Kiddies award’ said the announcement was made during the virtual selection.

The bank said six winners emerged from the Lagos region, five from South West region and three each from the South East, South-South and Northern Nigeria.

Speaking during the selection which was done virtually, the Divisional Head, Retail Banking, Dotun Ifebogun, commended the efforts put in place by customers of the bank’s Royal Kiddies Account.

He said, “The Royal Kiddies annual award demonstrates the banks unwavering support for its customers especially at a time when most families are facing the financial hardship posed by the global outbreak of COVID-19.

“We also know it is ‘back to school’ season and we believe this will contribute to the educational needs of the winners as they go back to school.”

He stated that because of the cash prize, many parents looked forward to the annual award with the expectation of having their wards among the lucky winners.

While saying the annual Royal Kiddies Award was here to stay, he encouraged parents who were yet to open a Royal Kiddies Account for their children ages 0-12 years to do so.

The Head, Brands and Marketing Communication, Wema Bank, Funmilayo Falola, commended the initiative.

She said, “The bank prides itself in constantly devising means of rewarding customers across all segments and the annual Royal kiddies Award goes a long way to show this.

“As a bank we believe children are the future leaders of any nation and the need to invest in their education cannot be overemphasised.”

Falola described the annual Royal Kiddies Award as an avenue through which the bank supported the cause of education in the nation and specifically within families.

