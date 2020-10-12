NEPC seeks end to operations of informal exporters

The National Export Promotion Council has urged informal exporters to formalise their operations to enable the country have accurate information on the volume and value of their exports.

The NEPC also said that integration of the informal exporters into the formal sector would enable them to have access to other benefits.

The Chief Executive Officer, NEPC, Olusegun Awolowo, said these during stakeholders’ sensitisation programme on informal cross border trade activities along the Seme and Okebete trade corridors in Lagos.

Awolowo, who was represented by the Deputy Director, National Export Office, NEPC, Andy Ambikputen, said, “The essence of today’s programme is to mainstream the informal cross boarder trader into formal trades.

“We want them to become formal to do their business formally.

“As they have been doing informally, we don’t have records of their performance in the sector; we cannot say exactly that this is the total number and value of export they have carried out per year.”

According to him, if the exporters related with the government agencies, they would not have issues with their relevant documentations.

