Moment End SARS Protesters Stop Soldiers and Police Officers from Accessing the Lekki Toll Gate – VIDEO

The end SARS protesters are not backing down anytime soon until the government completely ends the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force.

Despite Sunday’s announcement of the disbandment of SARS nationwide, protesters still took to the Lekki toll gate to continue their demonstration against the government.

In some of the videos shared online, protesters were filmed blocking two soldiers and police officers from accessing the Lekki toll gate.

Watch the videos below.

