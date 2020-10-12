Meghan Markle Speaks About Being the Most Trolled Person in 2019 – VIDEO

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down with 3 high school students for their “Teenage Therapy” podcast and Meghan spoke about being the most trolled person in the world in 2019.

The podcast was to mark Saturday’s World Mental Health Day. They addressed a problem facing teens online bullying. Meghan was emotional as she spoke about her experience with bullying.

She said: “I’m told that in 2019, I was the most trolled person in the entire world – male or female. Now, 8 months of that, I wasn’t even visible. I was on maternity leave with a baby, but what was able to be manufactured and churned out, it was almost unsurvivable.

“That’s so big, you can’t even think of what that feels like. Because I don’t care if you’re 15 or you’re 25, if people are saying things about you that aren’t true, what that does to your mental and emotional health is so damaging.”

Harry talked about loss and grief. He also talked politics, saying, “Vulnerability is not a weakness. Showing vulnerability in today’s world especially is a strength.”

