Cardi B Husband Offset Writes To Celebrate Her Birthday with Loved-up Photo of Them Together

Offset is still celebrating Cardi B and he appears to insinuate he’s still in her life.

The Migos rapper shared a loved-up photo of him and Cardi B to mark her 28th birthday.

He captioned the photo: “HAPPY BIRTHDAY @iamcardib you are amazing woman you the best! Me and Kulture are proud of you!!! over came every obstacle in front you they was all sleep at once then you woke the world up! Thank you for being 1000% every min I known you live it up enjoy keep fucking balling I’m lucky. (sic)”

The birthday message comes after he gifted her a Rolls Royce. She kissed him and twerked on him to thank him for the gift.

It is also believed he put up a billboard to celebrate her.

Cardi B shared a photo of a billboard celebrating her on her birthday and captioned it: “Thank you sir. I love it.”

Followers immediately replied, making it clear they suspect Offset is the “sir” who put up the billboard.

At the moment, it is not clear if Cardi B plans to follow through with the divorce she filed or if she’ll get back with Offset.

