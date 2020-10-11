2021 Wells Mountain Education Scholarship Program In Developing Countries – Apply Now

Wells Mountain Foundation offers the Empowerment through Education Scholarship Program for secondary school leavers to study for Bachelors degree in Developing Countries for 2021 academic year.

The foundation’s hope is that by providing the opportunity to further one’s education, the scholarship participants will not only be able to improve their own future, but also that of their own communities.

Application Deadline: 1st March, 2021

Offered annually? Yes

Eligible Countries; Developing Countries

Type: Undergraduate

Eligible Field of Studies: All fields are eligible although WMF intend to favor helping professions such as health care, social work, education, social justice, as well as, professions that help the economy and progress of the country such as computers, engineering, agriculture and business.

Number of Awards: 10 to 30 per year

Value of Scholarships: Maximum scholarship is $3,000 USD.

tuition and fees

books and materials

room rent and meals

Eligibility: To be eligible to apply for this scholarship, applicant must be a student, male or female, from a country in the developing world, who:

successfully completed a secondary education, with good to excellent grades

will be studying in their country or another country in the developing world*

plans to live and work in their own country after they graduate

has volunteered prior to applying for this scholarship and/or is willing to volunteer while receiving the WMF scholarship

may have some other funds available for their education, but will not be able to go to school without a scholarship

How To Apply: Click Here To Apply

The following are required elements for an application to be considered complete:

Clear personal photo

Essay (topic is stated on application form)

2021 application form

Personal essay statement

Two recommendation letters*

Official transcript of grades from secondary school

Official grading key to interpret secondary school grades**

Official transcript of grades from tertiary studies (if applicable)

Official grading key to interpret tertiary grades**

Official results from your national exam

Official grading key to interpret scores on your national exam**

Visit The Scholarship Website For More Information

