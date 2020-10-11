2021 International Scholarships At Qatar University – Qatar
Qatar University is offering a wide variety of scholarships each academic year in order to attract highly qualified students. This scholarship is offered by the University to applicants from outside Qatar. These applicants may be nominated by their embassies or may apply directly to Qatar University.
Application Deadline: 14th January 2021 (Application opens 27th December 2020)
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Number of Awards: Not specified
Value of Award: Students will be sponsored by Qatar University and these scholarships include exemption from courses tuition fees, provision of university accommodation, and annual round trip air fare ticket and textbooks fees exemption
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be first bachelor students and students who transfer from other universities to Qatar University.
- Applicants may be nominated by their embassies or may apply directly to Qatar University
- Applicants must demonstrate proficiency in English and Mathematics by satisfying the minimum competency requirements by submitting IELTS (5.5) and SAT (570) or ACT (24).
How To Apply: Enrolled students at Qatar University can apply for a scholarship through their myQU Portal account at my.qu.edu.qa.
New students can apply for a scholarship through the Admission Application System.
Visit The Official Website For More Information