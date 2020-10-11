2021 Google Conference & Travel Scholarship: Afrotech ( Apply Now)

The travel grant program is open to all qualified industry professionals and students and is committed to promoting diversity within the technology industry. At Google, they believe a diversity of attributes, experiences, and perspectives are needed to build tools that can change the world. Everyone deserves an opportunity to pursue connections in the industry, to peers, and a career path in technology.

Application Deadline: Ongoing

Eligible Countries: African countries

Type: Conference

Number of Awards: Numerous

Value of Award: An award in the range of 1,000 – 3,000 USD that will cover conference registration, travel, accommodation and related expenses. Scholarship amount depends on cost for the international conference.

Duration: November 9 – 14, 2020

Eligibility: Anyone who identifies with a group that is historically underrepresented in the technology industry (including, but not limited to, African Americans, Women, Hispanics, Native Americans, persons with disabilities, and veterans) is encouraged to apply.

