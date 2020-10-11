2021 Google Conference & Travel Scholarship: Afrotech ( Apply Now)
The travel grant program is open to all qualified industry professionals and students and is committed to promoting diversity within the technology industry. At Google, they believe a diversity of attributes, experiences, and perspectives are needed to build tools that can change the world. Everyone deserves an opportunity to pursue connections in the industry, to peers, and a career path in technology.
Application Deadline: Ongoing
Eligible Countries: African countries
Type: Conference
Number of Awards: Numerous
Value of Award: An award in the range of 1,000 – 3,000 USD that will cover conference registration, travel, accommodation and related expenses. Scholarship amount depends on cost for the international conference.
Duration: November 9 – 14, 2020
Eligibility: Anyone who identifies with a group that is historically underrepresented in the technology industry (including, but not limited to, African Americans, Women, Hispanics, Native Americans, persons with disabilities, and veterans) is encouraged to apply.
How To Apply: Apply here
