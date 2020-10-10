Heartbroken Lesbian Begs Partner Not to Leave Her for a Man – WATCH VIDEO

In the viral video one can hear the heartbroken Lesbian asking the lady “What does the man have?” However after her partner insisted on leaving the relationship on grounds of being tired of the affair and wanting to get married to a man. Watch the video below.

A heartbroken lesbian is seen in a viral video begging her partner not to leave her.

The Ghanaian lady was shocked her partner was living her for a man.

She reminded her in Ghanaian language, Twi, about how she sacrificed and bought her a car because of the love.

“You said you needed a car and I bought it for you. What have you seen in a man that you want to leave me for him? What does the man have?” she said in Twi.

The brokenhearted lesbian was still at sea as to why her lover was calling it quit after five years in a happy relationship.

But her partner insisted she is ending the relationship because she wants to marry.

The heartbroken lady began crying and said “I love you” intermittently.

Watch video below:

