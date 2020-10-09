Moment Angry ENDSARS Protesters Invaded Police Station With Weapons – Watch Video

The EndSARS protests in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, has turned violent with protesters invading a police station.

According to reports gathered on social media, the protesters were angered by the alleged move of police officers to arrest some protesters.

They grabbed some dangerous weapons and invaded a police station where they destroyed police vehicles and other valuable properties. In the video making the rounds on social media, the angry youths were seen cursing out the police officers who were absent from their office.

It appears the police officers received intelligence about the invasion and absconded. From the mood and tone of the attackers, they were ready to attack the police officers physically and cause maximum damage.

The EndSARS protest which is targeted at the existence of the controversial Anti-Robbery Squad has continued to gather momentum across the country.

