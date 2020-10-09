Fayose As Tinubu’s Mole: New Issues After Cap Row

When Ayodele Fayose, the immediate past governor of Ekiti State was attacked at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP governorship rally in Akure, Ondo State it was not difficult for him and his allies to trace the attack to party grandee, Chief Olabode George.

George, the patron of the party in Lagos, and until recently, in the Southwest, had only days earlier been the subject of a verbal attack by Fayose. The former governor had at the inauguration of the Lagos East Senatorial Campaign charged the party in Lagos to get rid of Chief George as its leader if it really wanted to make progress.

The widely published statement subsequently got a sharp rebuke from the Lagos PDP which gave Fayose a week to retract the statement failing which he would face the consequences of his words.

The party in a statement on Monday, October 5, 2020 warned that Fayose would be declared Persona Non Grata by the Lagos PDP if he failed to retract the statement.

Just three days after that declaration, Fayose was attacked in Akure and his cap removed during the governorship rally.

The attack has again revived issues about Fayose’s place in the PDP. Fayose’s repeated altercations with other genuine party leaders within and outside the Southwest is in the consideration of some an act of deliberate sabotage.

“He is playing out his role as a mole,” a prominent party member in the Southwest told GWG as news of the accusations and counter allegations following the events in Akure distilled on Wednesday night.

“He is working Tinubu’s agenda” the man alleged.

The allegation was, however, one that was quickly dismissed by other senior party officials with knowledge of developments in Lagos and Ekiti States.

One party official said Fayose was genuinely grieved over the role of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in siding his rival and former deputy, Senator Biodun Olujimi in their struggle for the control of the party structure in Ekiti State.

Given that politics is a battle for supremacy, Fayose’s bid for supremacy in Ekiti and the Southwest is one that some are conscious of.

The former governor it is alleged wants to show himself relevant. However, the former governor it is claimed, sees Makinde who is the only PDP governor in the Southwest, and Chief George as the only two persons with the kind of clout to check him and hence the diatribe against the two men.

However, those who believe that Fayose is playing a spoiler role in the PDP allege that he has been largely mute in fighting what many see as the biggest threat to the PDP in the Southwest which is in the person of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Given old rumours of a secret relationship between the two men, some allege that Fayose has taken on senior Southwest politicians but almost always avoids a confrontation with Tinubu.

Tinubu on his part has also largely avoided hitting at Fayose.

Some of the most vicious anti Tinubu persons in the PDP including Dr. Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Olabode George are also easily identified as Fayose’s most visible foes in the party.

While a senior PDP operative discountenanced the idea of Fayose being Tinubu’s mole in the PDP, the former governor’s apparent refusal not to join synergy with Makinde and others in the offensive against Tinubu in Ondo is one that feeds the frenzy.

