Businesses Count Cost of Damage from Storm Alex in Southeastern France

Businesses and local people in southeastern France are counting the cost of damage from Storm Alex, which led to major flooding in parts of the Alpes-Maritime region. The French government has pledged an initial fund of €100 million towards rebuilding efforts. The flooding damaged roads, bridges and buildings, cutting off access to some villages. Also today: we bring you the latest on talks between Democrats and Republicans over a rescue package for the US airline industry, after President Donald Trump called off negotiations over a wider stimulus plan. – France24

69 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)