BBNAIJA: Vee Gifted $833 Worth Of Bitcoin By E-Commerce Company, Patricia

One of the finalists of the just concluded 2020 Big Brother Naija reality show, Victoria ‘Vee’Adeyele has been gifted almost a thousand dollars worth of Bitcoin.

The gift to the reality star came from a Nigerian E-commerce company, Patricia Bitcoin Trading Company.

This comes after the reality star won the Patricia Bitcoin task with her group during their stay in the BBNaija house. The singer received a whopping amount of $833 worth of bitcoin from Patricia.

Sharing photos of her winnings on her Instagram page, she wrote, “Another Day, Another Dollar.”

