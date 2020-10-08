Owerri DPO Punches #EndSARS Protester And Threatens To Shoot Him – VIDEO

The DPO of Obioma Owerri did an outrageous thing during the peaceful Protests that was carry out today by Owerri Citizens over the killing of innocent boys by SARS Police officers. According to the report, the DPO was spotted through a video footage punching a Protester and he brought out his Pistol to shoot .

WATCH TRENDING VIDEO as he violently shows lack of respect for citizens… Who is giving the Nigerian police such power to violate human Rights not to talk of cocking a gun to shoot a peaceful protester after giving him rounds of slaps??

WATCH VIDEO

