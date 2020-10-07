Uber increases fares as drivers plan protest

Ride-hailing platform, Uber Nigeria, has increased fares on UberX with effect from Tuesday (today).

UberX is the most popular private car service that Uber has to offer. It’s commonly referred to as the “low-cost option” for riders.

This is according to an email addressed to its drivers and sighted by our correspondent.

The e-hailing platform increased its minimum fare from N400 to N500 while its base went up from N200 to N220.

The amount charged per kilometre went up from N60 to N65 while the amount per minute was retained at N11.

Uber’s Head of Communication for West Africa operations, Efosa Aiyevbomwan, declined to comment on the increase as he had not been authorised to speak on the matter.

Responding to the fare increase, the President of the Professional e-Hailing Drivers and Private-Owners Association, Idris Oluwaseun, said it was a response to previous agitations of ride-hailing drivers.

He argued that they should have been consulted before the increase.

He said, “That increment is a joke and ridiculous. They used it to counter us because we are going on strike very soon. We will shut all Uber and Bolt apps in the industry.

“We are proposing October 12th but there will be meetings for us to do more consultations.”

Drivers on e-hailing platforms had recently protested unfair treatment at the hands of the apps operators.

63 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)