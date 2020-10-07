States’ IGR dropped to N612.87bn in H1 —NBS

The Internally Generated Revenue of states dropped to N612.87bn in the first six months of 2020 from N693.91bn in the corresponding period of 2019, the National Bureau of Statistics has disclosed.

The NBS on Tuesday in its report published on the ‘Internally Generated Revenue at state level for half year 2020’ said, “The 36 states and FCT IGR figure hits N612.87bn in H1 2020 compared to N693.91bn recorded in 2019.

“This indicates a negative growth of -11.7 per cent year on year.

“Similarly, the Q2 2020 states and FCT IGR figure hits N259.73bn compared to N353.14bn recorded in Q1 2020.

“This indicates a negative growth of -26.5% quarter on quarter.”

The NBS stated that Lagos State had the highest IGR with N204.51bn recorded in H1 2020, closely followed by Rivers State with N64.59bn, while Jigawa State recorded the least IGR.

punch

10 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)