Nigeria Prison Officer Commits Suicide after he was Allegedly Denied Promotion three Times

Alfred Bazette, a staff of the Nigerian Correctional Service, has allegedly committed suicide after he was reportedly denied promotion three times.

Peoples Gazette gathered that the microbiology graduate of the Nasarawa State University, drank a poisonous substance on October 2, 2020, shortly after arriving at work at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The 28-year-old deceased was getting set to marry his fiancée in November, 2020. He allegedly wrote promotional examinations three times and passed but was allegedly denied promotion.

He took the sad decision of ending his life after a new set of officers were reportedly promoted last week and he was left out again.

