Beautiful Lady Killed by Friends after her Lover Proposed to her with 3 Luxury Rings

An Abuja-based woman, identified as Chi Chi Eze has been reported dead barely a year after she made headlines over the luxury rings she received from husband. During the time, she received a lavish surprise proposal from her lover who gave her 3 luxury rings while seeking her hand in marriage.

Chichi had shared a photo of her wearing the rings with the caption “he went all out and proposed with 3 rings….I said Yes”.

However following the sad news of her demise, some Nigerian celebrities have pointed accusing fingers at the deceased’s friends.

Nigerian comedian and OAP, Ushbebe wrote in his Instastory posts;

70 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 7 times, 10 visits today)