Angry Street Boys Steal SARS Official’s Phone During Illegal Search – Watch Video
SARS illegal search has been the most frequent thing happening on Nigerian roads today, this has lead many into retaliating in one way or the other..
At the early hours of this morning this VIRAL video captures an illegal search by SARS officials which got the interest of quite a number and in the process an officer starts looking for his phone
WATCH FULL LENGTH VIDEO
�����SARS
Finally they can feel the heat of how it feels SARS
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW
70 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)
Leave a Reply